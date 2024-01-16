Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha grooves to 'Srivalli' song with Ram Charan's daughter Klim Kaara | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun with Allu Arha , Ram Charan-Upasana with Klin Kaara

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan's family often catch up together for various occasions irrespective of their tight schedule. Be it festivals, dinner outings, or weddings, they all do it together and are the biggest cinema families. Like every time, they all assembled in Bengaluru to celebrate Sankranthi together. A video of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha dancing to the tunes of Srivalli song from Pushpa with Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's daughter Klin Kaara is now going viral. The adorable video of them garnered sweet reactions from the netizens and couldn't get enough of them.

One user wrote, "Three of them look cute". Few others commented with heart emojis. The whole of the Allu-Konidela family came together for the Sankranthi celebration. Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to social media to share the family picture and wrote in the caption," Happy Happy Sankranthi my heart & belly are full. Thank you Athamma & Mamaya for bringing us all together". Ram Charan commented, "The perfect mega picture". Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "Now that's called a mega photo".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with his upcoming film Pushpa: the Rule. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films so far. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in prominent roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in cinemas in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial Game Changer. Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS office, while the female lead will be played by Kiara Advani, along with Anjali, S.J Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in supporting roles. Popular music composer Thaman will be composing the songs for the film.

