'We had been fed lies non-stop..': Ranvir Shorey slams IndiGo Airlines for 'traumatic' experience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranvir Shorey slammed IndiGo Airlines for flight delay.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Monday took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to slam Indigo Airlines for his 'traumatic' experience. The actor shared a long post on the platform mentioning his experience with the airline staff and accused them of a lack of transparency and misleading information. In his post, he shared that his flight was scheduled for 2 pm and he along with seven others checked in 2 hours before the departure but only then they were informed that the flight was 3 hours late citing bad weather.

''We were not intimated prior to reaching the airport. Still, we did not complain, thinking there must have been a communication issue and were completely understanding, as we were aware that at this time of the year these things happen sometimes. The flight was now scheduled for 5 PM,'' he wrote.

Explaining how they were informed about more delay three hours later, the actor wrote, ''At 3 PM, after being checked checked in at the airport for more than 3 hours, we were told that the flight will now depart another 3 hours later at 8 PM! This seemed fishy to us, as the “fog” should be clearing up, not getting worse as the day progresses. One of my friends looked up the Indigo website to check the routing of our aircraft. It very clearly said that the aircraft that was supposed to fly us was coming in from Kolkata, which had reported no fog issues, and had already arrived at Bangalore. When we confronted the Indigo staff with this information, he simply said that the website has not been updated properly, and gave us his “personal guarantee” that the flight will take off at around 8 PM.''

In his post, Ranvir mentioned how getting on time was important for him, he wrote, ''This was important for me as my child would be alone at home if I did not get back by around 10-10:30 PM. At about 7 PM, the flight time was changed to 9 PM. I began to panic as this would leave me in a spot as a parent, but still did not complain and somehow managed the situation. At 8 PM we were told that now the flight will take off after 10 PM! This is when I lost my cool, as this would mean that I would not be able to get back home in time to my child! I reached out to the staff who had given me his “personal guarantee” that the flight will take off at 8 PM. He told me on the phone that he had left the airport(!) and that another staff member will now deal with me, still not telling me the real reason of why the flight was delayed further and when it will take off! The new staff assigned to handle me tried the same, usual airline platitudes amd lies to try to pacify me, and I told him not that it will not work with me anymore, as it is obvious that the delay is not due to fog! I appealed to his personal integrity as a human being instead of being a mouthpiece for the airline. Only after this he made a few calls and finally told us the real reason, which was that they did not have a pilot for the flight!''

Concluding his post, Ranvir Shorey mentioned that he will be filing a complaint for the 'trauma' he had faced 'in the name of air travel'.

On the work front, Ranvir was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger, reprising his role of Gopi Arya.

