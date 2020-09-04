Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY All you need to know about Showik Chakraborty who NCB detained in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty is under the scanner in connection with a money laundering case and abetment to suicide in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death along with his sister. Showik and his parents Inderjit and Sandhya Chakraborty have been accused by Sushant's father KK Singh of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. On Friday, Showik has been detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. This happened after alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra confessed that he used to deal with Showik regarding the buying and selling of drugs. Along with him Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda has also been detained and was taken to the NCB office for interrogation.

Who is Showik Chakraborty?

Showik Chakraborty, actress Rhea’s younger brother and the youngest member of the Chakraborty family, was born on August 28, 1996, in Bengaluru. He went to Army Public School, along with Rhea before his family shifted to Mumbai. There, Showik went to Bombay Scottish School in Mahim and wanted to pursue his higher studies in finance, in Canada. However, he didn’t go by his plans. 24-year-old Showik is rumoured to be dating model, Jameela Calcuttawala. He and his girlfriend would often take weekend breaks around Mumbai with Rhea and Sushant.

Professional association with Sushant

Showik along with Sushant was a director of two companies: Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd started in September 2019 where Rhea was also a director and Front India Foundation for World which started in January 2020. The first company is into website maintenance and multimedia presentation and has less than 10 employees. It runs from a flat in Ulwe, Panvel had 1 lakh as the paid-up capital. Meanwhile, the other company, Front India Foundation for World, is a non-profit organization, which aims to work for poverty, malnutrition and hunger. This company with paid-up capital as Rs 1 lakh, has less than 10 employees working under it. Also, the official address for this company is the same as the first one which is in Ulwe Panvel.

Personal association with Sushant

According to Showik’s social media posts, he considered Sushant as his elder brother and was often spotted with the late actor. On Sushant’s demise, Showik penned an emotional note on social media, saying "I haven't processed the fact that you aren't here anymore..smiling at the smallest of things, laughing like there's no tomorrow."

