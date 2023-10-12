‘Alia Bhatt threatened to block my number’: Jaideep Ahlawat shares unheard anecdote | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Jaideep Ahlawat and Alia Bhatt (A screengrab)

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat needs no introduction. He has been part of the Hindi film industry for more than a decade but he got recognition after his outstanding performances in Raazi and Paatal Lok. Recently while speaking to his Jaane Jaan co-star Saurabh Sachdeva, the actor got candid about his Bollywood journey and revealed that he does not watch his films as he is not a fan of his work. However, he had to watch Raazi, as Alia Bhatt and director Meghna Gulzar had threatened to block his number.

"I only watched the movie 'Raazi' after Meghna and Alia threatened that they'd block my number if I didn't." Reminiscing further about the story, he said he watched the spy thriller only when he attended the fourth screening.



For the unversed, Raazi, a spy thriller film was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat. Its story revolves around an Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to serve as an undercover spy during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Alia Bhatt and Jaideep Ahlawat received critical acclaim for their performances. The movie also had Vicky Kaushal and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

JAIDEEP AHLAWAT UPCOMING FILMS

Jaideep Ahlawat will next be seen in two upcoming films. The first movie which stars Junaid, Aamir Khan's son, will be called 'Maharaj'. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's next film, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Ahlawat recently appeared in Jaane Jaan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Saurabh Sachdeva.

