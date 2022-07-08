Alia Bhatt's fierce look in Hollywood debut Heart of Stone leaked, actress holds gun in mid-desert

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt films for Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt's look from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone has leaked on social media. In the images, Alia is seen in an intense action avatar as she holds a gun in her hand. Film's leading star Gal Gadot is also seen shooting with Alia on the location. The Bollywood actress was staying in London for the shoot for some time. Social media users and fan clubs stated that Alia's pics from the sets of Heart of Stone are very recent which would mean that she is filming for her after announcing her pregnancy.

Alia's look in Heart of Stone leaked

Alia Bhatt wears a ganji and cargo trousers in her leaked pic from Heart of Stone sets. As she shoots in the middle of the desert sweat is pouring down from her forehead and her appearance is gritty. She is holding a gun in her hand as she films for a dialogue scene opposite Gal Gadot. Based on the pics, it would not be wrong to assume that the film will show her in a full-on action avatar.

Alia shares her look from the movie

After the images leaked on social media, Alia took to Twitter to announce that she has completed the filming for the project. In one of the images, she is seen in the middle of an action sequence. Other pics show her with the crew members of Heart of Stone. In another selfie, she poses all smiles with Gal Gadot. Sharing the images, Alia wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @GalGadot my director Tom Harper ... #JamieDornan missed you today.. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience (sic)."

What is Heart of Stone about?

According to the official logline, Heart of Stone revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset. Alia started filming for the project in May.

Details about her character are currently under wraps.