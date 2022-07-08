Baahubali fans compare Ponniyin Selvan I teaser with Prabhas starrer: 'It pales in comparison'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Screengrabs of Baahubali (L) and Ponniyin Selvan I

Baahubali fans trended the film on social media as soon as the teaser of Mani Ratnam's much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan I was unveiled by the makers on Friday. The basis of comparison as per the fans was the visual storytelling that was the driving factor in Baahubali's global success and something that Ponniyin Selvan I will also rely on to reach out to the wider audience. Many Baahubali fans claimed on Twitter that Ponniyin Selvan I is nowhere in comparison with the Prabhas-starrer and the hype is for nothing.

Ponniyin Selvan I teaser has grand visuals

The teaser of Ponniyin Selvan I was launched on Friday. It has wide sweeping shots of battlefields and ships sailing on the water. Undoubtedly, the scale and the vision of the director looks grand and the visuals captured through the lens of ace cinematographer Ravi Varman scream grandeur. Many stills from the Ponniyin Selvan I teaser have been going viral on social media with fans lavishing praise on them.

Read: Ponniyin Selvan I teaser out! Battle lines are drawn in Aishwarya Rai-Vikram starrer, watch video

Baahubali fans troll Ponniyin Selvan I

Another section of film watchers got started on the Tamil vs Telugu cinema debate. Baahubali was a Telugu original and pride for the industry. With Ponniyin Selvan I teaser out, Tamil film lovers were bloated to see a film so grand from their industry. Comparing the two film, one social media user wrote, "Might be harsh but no where near to visuals and VFX of Bahubali (sic)."

Another Twitter user commented, "Trying to match #Bahubali But they can't (sic)."

Read: Aishwarya Rai's Queen Nandini look from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' released, see here

Ponniyin Selvan I details

Ponniyin Selvan I will hit the screens on September 30. Ponniyin Selvan: I has a stellar star cast, boasting of all the prominent names of Indian cinema. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi comprise of the lead cast with others also joining them in recreating the historical tale. Ponniyin Selvan reunites Aishwarya with Ratnam following her acting debut in 1997 Iruvar (Tamil), Guru (2007), and Raavan (2010). The music for the film has been scored by AR Rahman.