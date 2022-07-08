Ponniyin Selvan I teaser out! Battle lines are drawn in Aishwarya Rai-Vikram starrer, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Ponniyin Selvan I teaser poster. The film will release on September 30

Ponniyin Selvan: I teaser has been revealed at a massive launch event in Chennai. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam. With this film, Ratnam returns to the director's chair after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami. Ponniyin Selvan is a historical drama, based on the classic Tamil novel of the same name by eminent writer Kalki. It will release in two parts. The first installment will come out on September 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Ponniyin Selvan: I teaser looks promising

The teaser of Ponniyin Selvan: I looks grand and promising. The scale is huge and since it is one of the most expensive film of Indian cinema, all eyes will be on it when it releases later this year. There are sweeping shots of the battle scenes and ships sailing on water, all complemented by a thumping background score from AR Rahman. the cinematography looks grand and the visuals are extravagant.

Story of Ponniyin Selvan: I

The film chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the South, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Ponniyin Selvan has Ratnam also serving as co-writer on the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel, while B Jeyamohan has been credited as the dialogue writer. The film's music has been scored by Ratnam's frequent collaborator AR Rahman. Cinematographer Ravi Varman, who worked with the filmmaker on his 2017 Tamil movie Kaatru Veliyidai, has shot the upcoming project.

The cast of Ponniyin Selvan: I

Ponniyin Selvan: I has a stellar star cast, boasting of all the prominent names of Indian cinema. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi comprise of the lead cast with others also joining them in recreating the historical tale. Ponniyin Selvan reunites Aishwarya with Ratnam following her acting debut in 1997 Iruvar (Tamil), Guru (2007), and Raavan (2010).