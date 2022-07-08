Capsule Gill: Turbaned Akshay Kumar reunites with Rustom director for riveting rescue drama | Details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Capsule Gill: Akshay Kumar's look wearing a turban is out!

Capsule Gill is the title of Akshay Kumar's new film which will see him reunite with Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai. This time around, Akshay and Tinu will bring to life the real-life story of additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who helped in the rescue of people when a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, was flooded. The incident dates back to 1989 and this period film will be highly anticipated among the fans of the Samrat Prithviraj star.

Akshay Kumar's turbaned look goes viral

Capsule Gill, which sees Akshay playing a turbaned Sikh, has reportedly commenced shooting. In the first look, Akshay looks unrecognisable wearing a red turban. He also sports a heavy beard and aspects in the movie to resemble Jaswant Singh Gill. Akshay's look in Capsule Gill was leaked on social media earlier and now the official still from the upcoming movie has been unveiled. Capsule Gill may release in the second half of 2023. However, an official announcement in this regard is awaited.

Here's another leaked pic of Akshay as he began shooting for Capsule Gill.

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill?

In Capsule Gill, Akshay Kumar will essay unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill. While working as a chief mining engineer, Gill saved the lives of 65 people when a coal mine in Raniganj was flooded. While many workers managed to evacuate the mine in two lifts, 71 miners were trapped as the shafts filled with water. Jaswant and his team came up with the rescue operation that involved pulling out the trapped miners one at a time in a steel capsule. Thus, in ways, Capsule Gill is a fitting title for the biopic on Jaswant Singh Gill. For his effort, Gill was awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak by then president Ramaswamy Venkataraman.

Another real-life film for Akshay

With capsule Gill, Akshay promises to bring to life another real-life story. In the list of his upcoming films, Gorkha is also inspired by a real-life story that of Major General Ian Cardozo, the war hero of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.

He will next feature in Aanand L rai's family drama Raksha Bandhan. It will release on August 11. His other upcoming films are Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Oh My God 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Selfiee.