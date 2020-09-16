Akshay Kumar reveals his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb's release date

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAXMMIBOMBFILM Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb release date revealed

Akshay Kumar’s much awaited film of 2020, Laxmmi Bomb has finally got a release date. It is set to release near Diwali on November 9 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing the teaser of the film on his Instagram and other social media accounts, Akshay wrote, “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP.”

Laxmmi Bomb was earlier suppose to release in May during Eid but got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, it was being speculated that the film will premiere in September but it got postponed even further. As per reports, this was happened to avoid the hatred of viewers raging due to the nepotism debate.

Rumours were also such that the makers didn’t want the Akshay Kumar starrer to face the same wrath of the audience like Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

Meanwhile according to some sources, the film’s director Raghava Lawerence felt the need for shooting some patchwork scenes that it why Laxmmi Bomb got delayed. However, now when the release date has been revealed by Khiladi Kumar himself, his fans can finally half a sigh of relief.

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will be seen in an unusual role of a man possessed by the vengeful spirit of a transgender woman.

The upcoming comedy horror film is a Hindi remake of popular Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana which got released in 2011. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who was also a part of the original one. Apart from Akshay Kumar, actors like Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar will be seen in the film.

