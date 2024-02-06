After Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, THESE series of men in uniform will surely keep you captivated

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Series featuring Men in Uniform

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor-starrer Fighter is garnering much love from the audience. The film recently grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. If you found yourself hooked on the riveting performances of these stars in Fighter, here’s a list of series of men in uniform on OTT that promise to keep you captivated.

Indian Police Force

Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police is an action thriller that showcases an investigation led by DCP Kabir Malik and Joint CP Vikram Bakshi. The show revolves around the aftermath of bomb blasts during Delhi Police Raising Day, exposing the covert activities of Indian Mujahideen terrorist Zarar. It features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The Family Man

Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, the spy thriller series revolves around a middle-class man (Manoj) leading a double life as an intelligence officer. The Family Man is a rollercoaster of suspense and a thrilling storyline. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is a cop drama starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles. The first season delves into the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, where Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi leads a relentless pursuit of justice. The second season focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. It can be watched on Netflix.

Bhaukaal

The MX Player crime drama titled Bhaukaal features an ensemble cast led by Mohit Raina. The series follows Naveen Sikhera's journey as he is reluctantly promoted to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and transferred to a city dominated by two ruthless gangs.

Special Ops 2

Featuring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, and Vinay Pathak in the lead roles, the series unveils a gripping narrative of a singular mastermind staging global terrorist attacks. It can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.