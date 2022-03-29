'Completely taken aback', says Rituparna Sengupta after not being allowed to board a flight

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITUPARNA SENGUPTA Rituparna Sengupta

Rituparna Sengupta’s worst nightmare came true when she couldn’t board her flight even after arriving early at the Kolkata airport. The boarding time was 04.44 am in the morning and the actress reached at 05.12 am. Then, for 40 minutes she requested the airline employees to let her board the plane but they simply ignored her as a result, Rituparna missed the flight. The actress was supposed to reach Ahmedabad for her shooting schedule but this incident spoiled her entire plan.

Narrating her ordeal, Rituparna said "I was supposed to board at 4.55 am given the time of the Ahmedabad flight 6E 271 at gate no. 19. I reached between 5.10 to 5.12 am and I was told that the boarding gate is closed a long time back. I am an avid traveller on this airline and have flown at least 7 to 8 times for the last few days and often twitted and took pictures with the staff, who have always requested for a snap."

"Today, to my dismay and without any fault of mine I was refrained from boarding the flight which was an extra emergency for me as I stand obliged to be on my shooting schedule on time in Muli, which is 3 hours drive from Ahmedabad. I was there at the gate 25 min before, If I am to be questioned over my punctuality! I had a valid boarding pass and my seat 1F was also defined beforehand!! I begged, cried, lamented, screamed and requested, but nothing worked. They arbitrarily refused me and I could see the flight connected to an aerobridge, which was just a 50 step walk for me and they were not even taxied," the actress added.

Further, she claimed that the airline crew wasted her time. "They wasted all my valuable time refusing me and making some fake phone calls. I am completely taken aback by the atrocious behaviour of the staff and aviation system where they didn't even listen and made some calls which were futile and the most interesting part is they said they announced my name and called me and I don't have a single missed call on my phone. Though I told them about my urgency and loss of time and money my concerned production will undertake they turned a deaf ear while the flight was still there and I can see activities happening. Is it my fault not to board the flight or whose? What answer would I give my production? Where I am running on the tightest of schedules where I was supposed to shoot the entire day and night and come back to Kolkata again on the 30th morning to join back for my shoot here.

The whole airport was there looking at me like some cinema is happening and I am performing as some kind of a woman who is in major distress I want an answer on this. Urgently and immediately. Who will compensate for all the trouble harassment and hours and money lost? WHO?” asked a furious Rituparna.

After the incident, she also shared a social media post addressing the abovementioned issue.