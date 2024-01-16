Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A Game of Two Halves: THIS 12th Fail actor is set to feature in an International sports drama

Actor Harish Khanna who has been earning praise for his work in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s recent film, 12th Fail is now set to feature in Indo British sports drama film titled A Game of Two Halves which is directed by British-Asian filmmaker Khayam Khan. Set to release on 23rd February across the globe, this international film confronts the tangled threads of identity, the dissonance of race, and the bittersweet grace of finding oneself. Khanna who has previously worked in films like 7 Khoon Maaf, Kaminey, and Gangs of Wasseypur to name a few, spills the beans about his character in the film, its subject, and his working experience.

Harish Khanna speaks about his role in A Game of Two Halves

Sharing about what prompted him to take up the role, he stated, "What truly captivated me was the profound impact the film had on Sanjay, the protagonist. His unwavering dedication and grit in pursuit of his clear goal drove the narrative in a truly compelling way."

Giving insights about his role, he reveals, "My character Kadeem, is a man forged of grit and unwavering purpose. His heart beats for the underprivileged and his sole focus is the future of these children, embodied in the academy he built. Through his journey, we witness his unwavering conviction, the emotional turmoil that fuels his passion, and the challenges that threaten his vision. Yet, against all odds, he raised his spirit undimmed, a testament to the power of dedication and unwavering belief. Shooting with kids was truly a pure joy and a great source of happiness".

Shredding light on the film's subject, he added, "This film's true strength lies in its ability to connect with viewers on a personal level. By showcasing Sanjay's transformative journey, his search for authenticity, and his unwavering resilience, it delivers a powerful message about overcoming challenges and discovering one's true self. This relatability, coupled with the film's thematic depth, promises to resonate with audiences deeply".

A Game of Two Halves cast and makers

The film features an ensemble cast of Saaj Raja, Lucy Jackson, Swaroopa Ghosh, Nikkita Chadha, Sudha Bhuchar, Chizzy Akudolu, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Pawan Chopra and Sachin Chaudhary among others. It is written by Shirley Day and produced by award-winning producers Nicola Gregory and Sheila Nortley under the banner of K Squared Films, 2HotFilms & Emineo Films and internationally distributed by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films.