Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 OTT release announced even before theatrical release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 OTT release announced

South superstar Allu Arjun is in the news these days for his upcoming film Pushpa 2. The audience is eagerly waiting for the sequel. The first part of the film proved to be quite a blockbuster and now fans are very excited for the second part of the film. Pushpa 2is ready for release this year. But before the theatrical release, the makers have made a big announcement about its OTT release.

Pushpa 2 will stream on this OTT platform

The makers have announced the OTT release of the film even before its release. Yes, Pushpa 2 will also hit OTT. This film will be released on Netflix. The OTT platform itself has given this information by sharing a post on its Instagram account. 'Soon Pushpa 2 will be coming on Netflix Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. In Malayalam and Kannada,' read the caption. However, the OTT release date of the film has not been decided yet.

Pushpa: The Rise's box office report

Talking about Pushpa 1, this film was released in theaters in the year 2021. From the story of this film to the songs, everything created a stir on and off social media. Rashmika Mandanna was seen with Allu Arjun in the film. And, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave an item song in Pushpa: The Rise, titled Oo Anata Vava, which became quite popular. The film had earned Rs 373 crore at the Indian box office. Seeing such success of the film, its second part is releasing soon.

Also Read: 69th Filmfare Awards: John Abraham misses nomination for Pathaan, netizens slam committee of experts

When will Pushpa 2 be released?

The second part of the film i.e. Pushpa 2 will hit the theaters on August 15 this year. Let us tell you that Pushpa 2 is going to clash with Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether there will be any impact on its earnings or not.