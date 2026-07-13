India women register huge win over England in one-off Lord's Test as Yastika and Kranti shine

New Delhi:

Indian women have completed a historic win over England in the one-off Test at the iconic Lord's. The Women in Blue defeated the English side by 270 runs in the first-ever Test match at the Home of Cricket as Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana put up stellar performances.

Krant led the show with the ball in the first innings as she took five wickets, becoming the first player to have taken a five-wicket haul at the iconic Lord's. After India piled up 285 batting first, Kranti jolted the home side with 5/37 in her 17 overs to put her name on the Lord's honours board. Her spell helped India bowl the hosts out for just 170 as the visitors took a big 115-run lead.

The Women in Blue were already on top of the English side after the first innings, and it was Yastika Bhatia who probably put the game to bed with a century in the second innings. The wicketkeeper batter, who battled injuries in recent times, made 113 from 158 balls and helped the Indian side put 341/7d on the board, handing the hosts a daunting target of 457 in the second essay.

More to follow...