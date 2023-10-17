69th National Film Awards Live streaming: Know when and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 69th National Film Awards updates

On October 17, President Droupadi Murmu will present the 69th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Several notable awards will be conferred during the ceremony. Alia Bhatt will be honored with the National Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' alongside Kriti Sanon, who will receive this award for her role in the movie 'Mimi.'

Allu Arjun will make history as the first Telugu star to receive the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards. He will be awarded for his role in the film 'Pushpa.' On the other hand, R Madhavan, known for his acting prowess, received the national award for Best Feature Film for his directorial debut, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.'

Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration will be given to 'The Kashmir Files,' acknowledging its significant contribution to addressing the theme of national integration. On Monday (October 16) many stars including Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, and MM Keeravani were spotted traveling to Delhi to attend the National Film Awards ceremony.

69th National Film Awards: When and Where to watch

The National Film Awards ceremony is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM and will be broadcast and streamed live on DD National and its YouTube channel. The event will be a celebration of talent and excellence in the Indian film industry, recognising outstanding achievements in various cinematic categories.

Announcing the same, the social media handles of Doordarshan National dropped a poster with the caption, "#Celebrate talent and excellence at the 69th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Join us live on #DDNational, Tuesday, October 17th, at 1:30 PM."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

On Tuesday morning, prior to the National Award ceremony, Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were captured at a private airport in Mumbai as they travel to Delhi. Alia was seen wearing a white suit, while Ranbir opted for a sweatshirt with a hoodie. They greeted the paparazzi before heading inside the airport.

Karan Johar along with and Apoorva Mehta were spotted at the private Kalina airport, preparing to head to the national capital.

ALSO READ: What? Kareena Kapoor had a catfight with Priyanka Chopra? Here's what the former REVEALED

ALSO READ: Karan Johar says 'We are done with King Khan...' as he bows down to Shah Rukh Khan | Viral Video

Latest Entertainment News