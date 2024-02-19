47-year-old actor Sahil Khan confirms second wedding with 21-year-old model | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Sahil Khan confirms second wedding with 21-year-old model

Sahil Khan, who started his career with the film 'Style' in 2001, may have been away from Bollywood, but every now and then he comes into discussion on social media for some reason or the other. Sahil Khan's name had appeared in the 'Mahadev' betting app last year, in connection with which summons was also sent to the actor. Earlier, his dispute with Ayesha Shroff had also made a lot of headlines. Now recently, the actor is once again in the news, but this time he has surprised everyone by marrying a middle-aged girl.

Sahil Khan married a foreign beauty

Sahil Khan recently shared pictures on his official Instagram account and informed his fans that he has married his girlfriend. In this video, Sahil Khan while introducing his second wife says, "My beautiful wife". In the viral video, you can see how Sahil Khan and his foreign wife are sitting in the middle of the sea in a golf cart.

It seems that this video of Sahil is from Maldives vacation, where the couple may be enjoying her honeymoon after their wedding. Sharing the video, fitness freak actor Sahil Khan wrote, "I am here and this is my baby, #one life one love". The video has garnered a lot of attention and people can't help but think of their age gap.

Sahil Khan's first marriage broke after a year

Before officially announcing his marriage, Sahil Khan celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife in Istanbul, Turkey, from where he shared some glimpses on his social media. Let us tell you that this is the second marriage of the style actor. Earlier, he had married Iranian-born actress Nigar Khan in the year 2004. However, the couple separated from each other after just a year of marriage.​

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding menu revealed, gluten-free dishes make it to list