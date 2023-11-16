3 reasons why Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is one of his best movies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Still from Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3

Salman Khan's TIger 3, released on Diwali, has become actor's best performer to date. The film is ruling the hearts of the moviegoers and is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Despite releasing on such a difficult day of Diwali, the film managed to become Salman's best opener of his career.

The film's nett collection in India has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark after four days of its theatrical release and is expected to enter the coveted Rs 200 crore club by Friday. Fans are calling Tiger 3 as Salman's best film to date and we have listed down three reasons why they are right.

Why Tiger 3 is Salman Khan's one of the best movies of his career

Biggest Opener - Released on Sunday, November 12, on the occasion of Diwali, Tiger 3 opened to Rs 43 crore, as per a report by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. Not only is Tiger 3 the highest opener on Diwali day, but also Salman Khan’s biggest oper ever. After 4 days of its theatrical release, the film's total collections currently stand at Rs 165 crore.

OG spy of Bollywood - The superstar has begun the YRF's Spy Universe and has garnered immense love from the audience in this genre. In Tiger 3, the audience saw actor performing high-octane action sequence that had never been seen before. While moviebuffs have seen the superstar giving many amazing performances in the past, Tiger 3 is worth counting as the best performance of his career so far.

Positive word-of-mouth - Ever since Tiger 3 was released in cinemas, moviegoers and film critics have been praising the Tiger 3 for its impactful storyline and power-packed performances from the lead casts. Moreover, fans are flooding the social media while showering their love for Salman Khan.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 was released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

