Singer-songwriter Vivek Singh set to perform LIVE on January 17 in Pune | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singer and songwriter Vivek Singh

Young music talent Vivek Singh has been making waves on the internet with his unique style of fusing music and enchanting listeners with his charm. His live performances have been garnering much attention lately and he is now all set to perform LIVE in Pune. The singer will captivate the audience with his energy on the 17th of January, 2023 at the New Convocation Ground, Hilltop Campus Siu, Lavale. This event is set to be an unmissable event for music fans of all kinds, featuring a mix of classic and modern sounds. From rich, soulful lyrics to thumping grooves, Vivek Singh is sure to have something for everyone.

Vivek's love for music is evident in his performances and this event is expected to be both memorable and exciting. Be it a solo performance or a collaboration with fellow musicians, he makes sure to set the stage on fire with his unique blend of music and emotion. He is all set to enthrall the audience once more with his live performance.

Meanwhile, Vivek Singh has been pushing forward the growth of the Indie music genre and has been continuously attaining much attention and appreciation from listeners and music lovers. He has carved a niche for himself with his incredible covers that have been featured on Pehchan Music.

Vivek rose to fame with his band “Xubaan,” which quite recently made news for coming up with its debut album. Covers like Pehli Nazar Mein, Humsafar Mashup, Chand Si Mehbooba, Jane Woh Kaise, Ajeeb Dastan Yeh Hai, Sawan Ka Mahina, Jiyen Kyon, Lucky Ali Medley and Ae Kaash and originals like Tum Mere Ho, Mil Na Nahi, Parinda, Raasta, Samaa, Khoe Khoe and Khuli Aankhen have all radiated his genius in music.

Latest Entertainment News