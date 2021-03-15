Image Source : TWITTER/RECORDINGACAD/GIBSONOMA/JADERAER Grammy Awards 2021: Billie Eilish, Beyonce to John Legend, here's the complete list of winners

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday after being delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories. Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. Ever since the same, fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the winners. Have a look at the winners' list here:

American singer-songwriter John Legend took home the award for 'Bigger Love' in the best R&B album category at the 2021 Grammys. British heartthrob Harry Styles took home his first-ever Grammy for the Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit track 'Watermelon Sugar'. According to E! News, Styles won his 2021 Grammy by beating out heavy hitters like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and newcomer Doja Cat for the trophy.

Music sensations Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion, who both took home prizes ahead of the main gala. As per Variety, Beyonce captured her first trophy of the day for Best Music Video, an award she shared with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who was in the clip for 'Brown Skin Girl'. Beyonce took home her second award for her collaboration with Megan. "Imma cry!" said Megan via video chat to accept the award for Best Rap Performance for 'Savage', fanning her eyes as she thanked Beyonce along with her late mother.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2021: When and where to watch, performances, nominations

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish took home a Grammy for James Bond theme song 'No Time to Die' on Sunday, bagging the visual media trophy ahead of the anticipated film's October 8 release. The singer, who will also be performing during the 63rd annual show, accepted the award during the pre-show on Sunday with her co-winner, brother Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote 'No Time to Die'. She beat out Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo, and Brandi Carlile.

Music sensations Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga took home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for megahit 'Rain On Me' from Gaga's latest album 'Chromatica'. Although neither star appeared to accept their award during the Grammys ceremony, Grande hilariously reacted to their win on Twitter. "MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP @ladygaga!!!!!!!!???" Grande tweeted, tagging Gaga, who is in Italy filming the upcoming movie 'House of Gucci'.

She added in a second tweet, "eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene."

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber were named the 2021 Grammy Awards winners in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for '10,000 Hours' during the pre-Grammys ceremony. While the pop duo, Dan + Shay accepted their best country duo/group performance Grammy virtually, Bieber did not appear during the ceremony.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion took home the award in the Best News Artist category at Grammys 2021. The star was nominated alongside Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, and Kaytranada. Dressed in a stunning orange ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana, Megan climbed the stage and began crying as she started her acceptance speech, reported E! News. "First of all, I want to say everybody is amazing. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing, so shoutout to all of y'all," she began.

Megan continued, "Secondly, I really just want to thank god because thank you for putting life into my body for me to be able to even be here today. I want to say thank you for always being with me, being by my side." "You know, it's been a hell of a year but we made it," Megan shared, before honouring her mother, who recently passed away.

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa won the award for the Best Pop Vocal Album for her pandemic soundtrack 'Future Nostalgia'. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for 'YHLQMDLG'. He was nominated alongside Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova.

American singer-songwriter H.E.R. won Song of the Year for 'I Can't Breathe' at the 63rd Grammy Awards. The other songs in the category were 'Black Parade' by Beyonce, 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch, 'Cardigan' by Taylor Swift, 'Circles' by Post Malone, 'Don't Start Now,' by Dua Lipa, 'Everything I Wanted' by Billie Eilish and 'If the World Was Ending' by Julia Michaels.

Miranda Lambert took home the Grammy for the best country album at music's biggest night. She won the top award for her album 'Wildcard'. Lambert's album 'Wildcard' was nominated in the same category as albums from Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde, and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook -- the first year of only female nominees or female-fronted groups.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

-ANI