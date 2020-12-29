G.O.A.T to Mirchi Lagi Toh, peppy songs of 2020 that everyone needs on their New Year's party playlist

Image Source : STILLS FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO G.O.A.T to Mirchi Lagi Toh: Peppy songs that everyone needs on their New Year's party playlist

Every party, wedding, and event is incomplete without peppy Punjabi songs and foot-stapping Bollywood music, which can make you groove on the dance floor. From Bangra, Dhumkas to Naagin dance, these songs get most people in the party mood. While some songs become party anthems, some are being played loud in the car. Here's a list of songs that managed to entertain you in the pandemic era and should definitely be included in your 'New-Year's' party list.

G.O.A.T

Diljit Dosanjh’s latest song G.O.A.T is everyone’s favorite and everyone wants to groove to the beats of this song. The song is a full package that includes good beats and background music.

Kurta Pajama

The song is sung by Tony Kakkar and the peppy pop number features Shehnaaz Gill in the video. This song has become popular for its dancing beats.

Shona Shona

Tony Kakkar's another song that set the stage on fire is 'Shona Shona.'

Mirchi Lagi Toh

The new song from Coolie No 1, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, titled Mirchi Lagi Toh, is a spicier version of the 90s track, 'Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha'. The song is sure to make lift your leg on the dance floor.

Teri Bhabhi and Husnn Hai Suhaana

Coolie No 1's another foot-tapping songs, are Teri Bhabhi and Husnn Hai Suhaana. It shows lead actor Varun Dhawan as coolie Raju, crazy in love with a rich man’s daughter, played by Sara Ali Khan.

The third installment of Remo D’Souza’s ‘ABCD’ songs can make you go high on dance. The film has some chartbuster songs like, ‘Lagdi Lahore Di’, ‘Garmi’, ‘Illegal Weapon’ and ‘Muqabla,’ which can surely make you hit the dance floor.

Lagdi Lahore Di

Garmi

Illegal Weapon

Muqabla

Haan Main Galat

Imtiaz Ali's ‘Love Aaj Kal’ managed to bring together Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's crackling chemistry in the film. While all the songs from the movie were loved by the audience, song ‘Haan Main Galat’ managed to add itself into a party anthem list for many.

Ole Ole 2.0

Saif Ali Khan made us groove to the revamped version of his popular 90s song ‘Ole Ole’ in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. The film also starred Tabu and Alaya F in lead roles.

Following the tradition of recreating 90s Punjabi gems for films, the makers of Good Newwz released some new dancing numbers including Sauda Khara Khara, which is a reprised version of Sukhbir's hit number, and Chandigarh mein. The video stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Sukhbir dancing to the hit hook line.

Sauda Khara Khara

Chandigarh mein