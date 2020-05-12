When Falguni Pathak threw an impromptu balcony concert for her neighbours. Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER/@DINESHJOSHI70 Falguni Pathak mesmerizes neighbours with her voice.

Falguni Pathak, who gifted the 90s generation with peppy chartbuster songs like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Pal Pal Teri Yaad, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, Chudi and so on threw an impromptu performance for her neighbours amid lockdown. The OG queen of Indie pop left her neighbours enthralled with a balcony concert and now the video is going viral.

In the clip, Pathak is seen singing a popular track from the 1971 movie, Anand 'Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye'. The movie starred Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. The singer croons the song amid cheers from neighbours. Undoubtedly, it brightened up the evening of her neighbours in an otherwise monotonous lockdown.

Soon fans started pouring their love for the singer. "Lucky neighbours getting to listen to her freely for which we have to pay in good amounts. Good job Falguni entertaining people and making them stay at home," wrote one. "Loved it. She hasn't changed at all since 2 decades," another commented.

Watch the video below:

Falguni Pathak entertaining neighbours with melodious songs during Lockdown 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/xzaeZkOLxf — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 9, 2020





