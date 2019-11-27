Image Source : TWITTER Darbar: Rajinikanth's Chumma Kizhi lyrical video out, Thalivar fans can't keep calm (Watch)

It's here! The much-awaited Chumma Kizhi lyrical video of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Darbar released on Wednesday amid huge anticipation and expectations. The Chumma Kizhi song from Darbar has taken the internet by storm. Rajinikanth fans are celebrating the song and calling the dance number of the year!

The energetic, dance number has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who had also composed music for.Fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates on Darbar and this song is surely going to be the dance number of the season.

Watch Rajinikanth's Darbar Chumma Kizhi lyrical video here:

In Darbar, which is set in the backdrop of Mumbai, Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop. The audience will see Rajinikanth as a policeman after 27 years as he last played the role of a cop in the 1992 film Pandiyan. Other than Rajinikanth, Darbar co-stars Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah in pivotal roles.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Darbar is slated to open in theatres on Pongal next year, which is January 15. The film is Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss' first project together.

