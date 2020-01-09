'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's film is a visual delight

Tanhaji Movie Name: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020 Director: Om Raut

Genre: Period Drama

The rebirth of the epic war dramas in the modern-day Indian cinema (largely due to Sanjay Leela Bhansali) has also brought a refurbishment of the typical villain in Hindi movies. In here, not only is the antagonist powerful and evil, he also has to his credit certain quirks that make him a little funny, a little interesting, and more than that, a little layered.

Saif Ali Khan, in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', by that measure is the right person in the right film -- and that too, after years. During the course of climax, Saif's Uday Bhan Rathod pulls off a milder version of Alauddin Khilji, quietly taking you back and forth Bhansali's period dramas. What Saif, however, brings to the table here is an uncanny madness only he could manage -- a certain extension of 'Eik Hasina Thhi's Karan or 'Race's Ranvir.

It's often said the villain makes the hero. In that sense, with Saif Ali Khan, half of 'Tanhaji's job is done.

That THE other half is the proverbial achilles heel of the movie is a different tragedy altogether.

The movie indeed is different from SLB's dramas or the recent release 'Panipat', helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, because of its treatment. Debutant director Om Raut has taken a masala potboiler-esque route for a narrative that speaks strictly about a part of history only a few may know, leave alone remember. This may work for the movie. And this may go starkly wrong for the entire narrative. For instance, a joke about 'daant khattey karna' [a Hindi idiom referring to scaring away your enemies] with a splash of lemon juice is not funny. Period.

Set in the 1600s, 'Tanhaji' tells the tale of heroics of the lieutenant in Shivaji Raje's arsenal, an unsung hero, as the title says. History hasn't been all that kind to Tanhaji as his ultimate sacrifice got overshadowed by his mentor's grandeur. The movie seems to be hence taking an over-compensatory route -- for it takes too many creative liberties all at once. Especially for the viewers watching the movie in 3-D.

In the opening scene, Tanhaji is supposed to be hiding in an alley, and the way he brings his opponents down is breath-taking, but a little too unrealistic.

O