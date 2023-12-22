Salaar Movie Review: Prabhas garners all the claps, whistles for his high-octane action

Salaar is competing with Dunki in cinemas Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Salaar Part One: Ceasefire

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: Dec 22, 2023

Dec 22, 2023 Director: Prashanth Neel

Genre: Action Drama

Prabhas-starrer Salaar is finally released in cinemas and tremendous craze for the film is being seen all over the world. After Baahubali, Prabhas' high-octane action is seen in Salaar. The film is all set to make huge collections at the box office. Salaar is also giving a tough competition to Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki, which released on December 21 in terms of advance booking collection. As soon as Salaar was released, it created a stir at the box office for its story, dialogues and action. The film Salaar has also created a stir in India a day before its release. Read the full review of the film Salaar here.

Story of the film Salaar

The audience is liking the powerful style of Rebel Prabhas in the film. The actioner is totally worth your money. The story of the film revolves around two friends where Prabhas (Saalar) is seen fighting his enemies for his friend. In the film, Salaar meets Shruti Haasan i.e. Aadya, and he protects her from goons. The story progresses with a leap where in the year 2017, Aadya (Shruti Haasan) moves to India from New York without the knowledge of her father, Krishnakant. The name of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character in the film is Vardharaj Mannar. People are liking the new avatar of Sukumaran very much.

At the end of the film, everyone comes to know that Deva (Prabhas) is Salaar. In the film, there is a tussle between Sena and Vardharaj Mannar for the chair of Khansar, after which Vardharaj Mannar seeks help from his friend Deva. Overall, fans are going to like Prabhas's film very much. There is a lot of suspense in every scene of the film. The tremendous action of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen during the ceasefire in the film Salaar. Now, the story moves forward and Deva works in coal mines. His mother (Ishwari Rao) teaches children in the village.

Direction

The film Salaar has been directed brilliantly. The direction of the film has been done very brilliantly to show the story well. The story of the film Salaar gets more interesting because of the direction. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. After the film KGF, Prashanth Neel has once again impressed the audience with the star cast, story, and dialogues of his directorial venture Salaar.

Prabhas' powerful action

Prabhas's film Salaar is going to have two parts, the first part of which Salaar: Part 1 The Ceasefire is released. People are liking Prabhas' strong action, dashing look, and dialogues in the film. Prabhas has once again created a stir at the box office with his action. After the climax of the film, more scenes filled with tremendous suspense and dangerous action can be seen.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's magic

Apart from Prabhas, Malayalam film superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an important role in the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran is garnering a lot of limelight by playing the role of Vardharaj Mannar. Prithviraj fits in the role of Vardharaj Mannar perfectly. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran also won everyone's heart by doing power-packed action in some scenes with Prabhas. Shruti Haasan is also seen in the lead role, but according to her character, people did not find the actress' acting that special. Ishwari Rao has played the role of Parbhas' mother very well.

The magic in the film

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu are in lead roles with Prabhas in Hombale Films' Salaar-Part 1: Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The run time of Salaar is 2 hours 55 minutes. There is more action and suspense in the film, which is completely worth the money. The story of the film finally ends with suspense as to who will get the chair of Khansar. People are already very excited to see the further story in Saalar 2.

Cinematography of the movie Salaar

The cinematography of the film Salaar is very brilliant. Seeing the cinematography of the film, one will surely feel it like a Hollywood movie. The cinematographer of the film is Bhuvan Gowda, who has also worked as a cinematographer in films like RRR and Baahubali.