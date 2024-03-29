Crew Movie Review: Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor's heist comedy lands safe, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma go unused

Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor's Crew has released in theatres on March 29 Photo:IMDB Movie Name: Crew

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: March 29, 2024

March 29, 2024 Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Another women-centric film Crew, featuring Tabu, Kriti and Kareena has hit the theatres today. The film loosely takes Vijay Mallya and Kingfisher Airlines' backdrop. Named as Vijay Walia, Saswata Chatterjee plays a Kohinoor Airlines owner, where Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya (Kriti Sanon) work as the cabin crew. The 2 hour 4 minutes film has comedy, obvious suspense, a predictable heist and lots of glamours. Coming from the makers of Veere Di Wedding, Crew does not have pseudo feminism, nudity and a 'Four More Shots Please' vibe. Thankfully, in the name of women empowerment, this film is nothing like to the previous one. This could also be because Rhea Kapoor stuck to just producing the film instead of directing it. Crew is easy breezy, and an entertaining watch. Kriti may have been a bit overshadowed by Tabu and Kareena, but one can't complain when you share screen with that much of talent.

Story

Kareena, Kriti and Tabu starrer Crew runs in two timelines. One, where the three are getting interrogated and the other (past version), where you get to know their story but also the depth of their friendship. Tabu plays the senior most member of this cabin crew, second being Kareena and then Kriti. The film then features an airline getting bankrupt and its employees being forced to suffer in bare minimum. Here's where the three among others share a common sorrow - a moneyless job and financial problems. A short background story of Kriti, Tabu and Kareena is also showcased where the makers try to pave way for the upcoming heist. The film then takes an interesting turn when the three actor come across loads of golds amid their misery. With this, follows a short but sweet intro of Diljit Dosanjh, who plays Kriti Sanon's love interest.

After realising that the company is actually bankrupt, the promises are a lie and her PF is unquestionable, Tabu aka Geeta motivates the other two to take up a plunge. After having a fare share moment of fun and luxury, their good time falls short and the three end up for interrogation. The fight among themselves, a fight within and a fight with the system is what the ladies decide. Keeping everything under the genre of comedy-drama, the makers are somehow able to pull the right cords.

Direction

Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan who is best regarded for the lockdown OTT release, Lootcase. Krishnan had made the most of the opportunity with Kunal Khemu starrer, however, Crew lags behind. In the sense of not letting this film seem illogical, Krishnan has left lot of loopholes uncovered. Another biggest mistake by the filmmaker is casting Diljit and Kapil Sharma in a comedy film but not making use of their comic timings. Both have ended up in a almost serious role and have been presented 'just' as the greenest flags. The director and writer could have easily come up with their punchlines, given the circumstances. However, Krishnan should be applauded for not coming up with bizarre takes in the name of women empowerment. He also has kept the film logical in several sense. The makers have also mixed glamour in the perfect proportion that the story does not get effected.

Acting

A film featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu in lead roles. And Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma in supporting roles, one can only expect good performances. Kareena Kapoor looks the best in Crew. She is ambitious, sharp, glamours, witty and unapologetic. Well, Kareena seems a lot Bebo in this film. On the other hand, Tabu has the best lines in the film. She is the senior most in the cabin crew and the actor captures that in her gestures, acting and even walk. Lastly, Kriti Sanon may have been a bit overshadowed by the other two. However, the actor compensates that with her on-point emotional expressions. One may also feel that Diljit and Kriti's love story could have been given more footage, as their chemistry is too good. Kapil and Diljit are good in the given circumstances but after all they are just supporting the leads.

Supporting cast includes, Rajesh Sharma as Mittal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Nanu and Saswata Chatterjee as Vijay Walia. The actor have really made full use of their short presence but Mittal is a clear winner among them. Pooja Bhamrrah who plays Komal in the film is also good. She strikes the right cords.

Music

Crew has some good music and some failed ones. Ghagra and Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai are perfectly placed in the film. These songs also add up to the story and you wouldn't feel board. However, the intro and sad song didn't work for me. Raj Ranjodh could have done better with these though. Naina sung by Diljit, obviously comes with the end credits and adds nothing to the story of this film. Overall, Crew has good party songs and you can hear them playing in parties now.

Verdict

Despite being predictable and not that comical, Crew has its heart at the right place. You would feel for people working in such circumstance and by the end the film will also leave you with an ironic sense of justice. Featuring three good actors, the film never lacks in performance. This film will also give you an honest insight about the lives of cabin crews. The costume depart of Crew should also be lauded for making the actors look that captivating. However, all the jokes didn't work for me. Some fell flat and some seriously lacked comedy. Overall, the film is watchable on the big screens and clearly deserves 3 stars. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Crew has released in theatres now.