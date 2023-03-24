Bheed Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao's engaging lockdown thriller that exposes India’s class conflict

Bheed Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: BHEED

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: MAR 24, 2023

MAR 24, 2023 Director: Anubhav Sinha

Genre: social drama

Bheed Movie Review: No one wishes to remember 2020, but the mentioned year has become an important document in everyone's life. It is not possible to cover the COVID era in a film, but director Anubhav Sinha has exposed some stories and national issues through his film. Labour migration, mother's struggle to bring her daughter living in another city back home in lockdown, a doctor as a frontline worker, police, leader and a reporter who brings the pain of the ongoing sufferings to the public sitting at home.

The story talks about the labourers who had left their village and came to work in another city to earn their livelihood, but the impact of the lockdown alienated them in their own country. Somehow he wanted to go to his village, but due to the closure of the UP border due to the fear of spreading coronavirus, he could not go home and even eat food. Dia Mirza wants to cross the UP border to pick up her daughter who studies in another city but gets stuck there. A girl takes her sick father far away on a bicycle.

In the role of duty in-charge, Surya (Rajkumar Rao) on one hand, along with the law and order of his police, also shows an innate humanity, but somewhere he faces casteism every time. Bhumi Pednekar in the role of a doctor falls in love with the cop Rajkumar Rao but then there is a surprise about caste discrimination. Pankaj Kapoor belongs to the Pandit community, but here Rajkumar Rao, is himself from a lower caste, he’s climbing the ladder; he is competent and refuses kickbacks or bribes.A young woman who worked as a maid in the city risks her life to get her alcoholic father home to their village. Some want to go home, some are going to bring their child and some are covering long distances by taking their ailing father on a bicycle. But when there is no help from the government, people get agitated here and then there is an explosion.

Acting

Rajkummar Rao is the police in-charge, Bhumi Pednekar is the doctor and Kritika Kamra is working as a journalist. Pankaj Kapur as the security guard and Ashutosh Rana as the police head, Dia Mirza as the helpless mother. Sushil Pandey's performance as Dia Mirza's driver is commendable. Everyone has given a new meaning to the crowd with their amazing work.

Anubhav Sinha, Soumya Tiwari and Sonali Jain have written the film and the music by Anurag Sahitya gives the rural touch that the film needed.

Analysis

Anubhav Sinha captured all the motion in the crowd which probably touched everyone's life. There are many such scenes that make the eyes moist. Some dialogues touch the heart. The fact that the film is completely black and white is a testimony to the fact that there was no room for any color in people's lives in 2020.

Concerns

The film was on lockdown, Bajrang Sena opened many issues together, for example, the issue of casteism dominated the film... Most of the time the film's hero was seen laughing in the circle of casteism. Along with this, a reference was also made to the Tablighi Jamaat.