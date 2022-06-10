Samrat Prithviraj shows cancelled due to zero occupancy: Akshay Kumar's film struggles at box office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YRF Still of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar from Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj shows were cancelled due to zero occupancy, several media reports claim. As per the reports flowing in, the poor performance of Akshay Kumar's film at the box office has led to the cancellation of shows at various places. Bollywood Hungama reports that exhibitors were facing huge losses due to decreased footfall and hence they decided to reduce the number of shows on a daily basis.

“The business in Mumbai city was not up to the mark even on the weekends. Hence, it was bound to have a drop on Monday. Yet, we didn’t expect show cancellations in the morning due to zero audience. Where shows didn’t cancel, the occupancy was in the single digits. The scenario is similar on Tuesday as well. The situation was similar in Kolkata and Bengaluru. Delhi was marginally better. The film has put up well in Hindi belts. However, the metros with a high density of multiplexes and higher ticket rates underperformed on the first three days and hence these theatres are performing poorly from Monday onwards,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Samrat Prthiviraj box office collection

Samrat Prithviraj had a low first week at the box office and the collections kept on dropping on the weekdays with the biggest drop on Thursday. Box Office India reports that the first week collection of the film is around Rs 55 crore nett. The film could not collect much on the weekdays after a fair weekend run of almost Rs 40 crore nett.

About Samrat Prthiviraj: Cast, story and review

The film Samrat Prthiviraj is based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan and his love for Princess Sanyogita. Akshay Kumar is seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar plays the character of princess Sanyogita. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij, who essays the antagonist Muhammad Ghori.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the TV epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar', has directed the film under the banner of Yash Raj Films as its first historical film.

The film released theatrically on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.