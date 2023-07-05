Pawan Kalyan to divorce his third wife Anna Lezhneva?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pawan Kalyan headed for divorce with his third wife Anna Lezhneva.

Telugu actor and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan are reportedly headed for a divorce, ending his marriage with his third wife Anna Lezhneva after ten years. According to reports, Anna moved back to Russia with their children. Pawan and Anna are believed to be socially separated, though not legally. The actor is reportedly in touch with her and their kids via video calls. While both parties are yet to make official statements, the rumors of their split were fuelled when Anna was absent during Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement last month.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan was first married to Nandini in 1997. Then, the actor was in a live-in relationship with his co-star Renu Desai and in 2004, the ex-couple welcomed a son named Akira Nandan. In 2007, Pawan and Nandini divorced which also resulted in him giving alimony of Rs 5 crore as a settlement. In 2009, Pawan and Renu tied the knot after the divorce proceedings with Nandini. In 2010, their daughter named Aadya was too born. They split up in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan met his third wife and Russian citizen Anna Lezhneva while shooting Teen Maar in 2011. Then, the duo got married in 2013 and have a daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Pawan Kalyan recently made his debut on the social media platform Instagram. The actor now has more than 1 million followers within two days of joining. His bio too reads…. Jai Hind”. His brother Nagendra Babu too welcomed him on Instagram. She said, “On the day of the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who said that the freedom of the motherland needs hands and not words, welcome to Instagram my Alluri, whom I know, whom I have seen”.

Meanwhile, on the cinema front, Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are working together on an upcoming film titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which will be massive. The project will be made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, who has made blockbusters of this year including Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy.

Recently, Pawan Kalyan also wrapped up the third shooting schedule of his upcoming project OG with Emraan Hashmi in Hyderabad. The film will also feature Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in crucial roles.

Latest Entertainment News