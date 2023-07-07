Pawan Kalyan issues statement amid divorce rumours with third wife Anna Lezhneva

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Pawan Kalyan with third wife Anna Lezhneva

Megastar Pawan Kalyan, who recently debuted on Instagram, is hogging headlines for the past few days. Rumours are rife that Kalyan is headed to a divorce from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva after a decade of marriage. However, the actor-turned-politician has not quashed the baseless rumours and released an official statement regarding his divorce. The statement was issued on the official Twitter handle of his political party, Jana Sena.

The tweet was in Telugu which loosely translates to, "Pawan Kalyan and his wife Ana Konidela performed puja after completing the first stage of his political rally, Varahi Yatra. They participated in the puja that was held at their residence in Hyderabad. In the next few days, the second phase of Varahi Yatra will begin, and Pawan Kalyan will reach Mangalagiri to participate in the meetings."

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva fell head over heels in love with each other during the shooting of Teen Maar. In 2013, they got married in the presence of their close family and friends and are now parents to a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich and a daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova. Younger brother to Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, Pawan Kalyan is the uncle of stars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharan Tej. His first marriage was with Nandini. They got married in 1997 and divorced in 2007.

Kalyan tied the knot for the second time with Renu Desai in 2009. Their marriage lasted only for three years and they announced their split in 2012. In 2013, he married for the third time to Anna Lezhneva. The star recently made his debut on Instagram and now has 2.1 million followers on the platform. There is no post on his handle yet. On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the fantasy comedy, Bro.

