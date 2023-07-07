Lagaan actor Rachel Shelley, who played Elizabeth Russell, makes a comeback after 22 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RACHEL SHELLEY FAN PAGE Rachel Shelley who played Elizabeth Russell in the film Lagaan

Rachel Shelley, who portrayed the role of Elizabeth Russell in Aamir Khan's Lagaan, is all set to make her comeback after 22 years. Shelley played Elizabeth in the iconic film wherein she offered to teach cricket to the villagers and eventually falls in love with Aamir Khan's character.

Cut to 2023, Shelley returned to the Indian film industry to star in her second Indian production venture. The actor will be seen in the upcoming web series, Koharra opposite Barun Sobti, Varun Badole, Harleen Sethi, and Suvinder Vicky. The plot of the drama series revolves around an investigation in connection with the death of an NRI who dies before his wedding. The show has been co-created by Pataal Lok star Sudip Sharma.

Watch Kohrra trailer here:

During an interview with The Indian Express, Sudip Sharma opened up about the casting of Kohrra as it includes new faces, local talents, and British actor Rachel Shelley.

“The casting of Rachel came from a bit of practicality. I knew I wanted an actor from the UK for the part and didn’t want to hire a ‘white actor working in Mumbai’ just because it makes things easy,” Sharma, whose credits include NH10, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya, Sharma said.

The filmmaker further revealed that the star cast was shooting for Kohrra during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He said shooting a web series is difficult as the makers don't have the kind of budgets like films that can cast a professional white actor. Talking about Rachel Shelley, he continued that besides her work in India, she has also done great work in the West. He also opened up about the casting director Nikita Grover who also got the right actors for Pataal Lok.

Sharma said Grover did the casting of Pataal Lok and also acted in it and she will also play a titular role in Kohrra.

Also Read: Project K: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone to launch movie at San Diego Comic-Con

Latest Entertainment News