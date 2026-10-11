Imran Khan chants 'Jai Hind' as Mumbai Police releases him and Lekha Washington after detention

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, his girlfriend Lekha Washington, and Zayn Khan were released a few hours after being detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday. The trio had participated in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was taking place outside August Kranti Maidan, where a large crowd had gathered.

However, at around 4 pm, videos and photos surfaced showing the police forcibly putting Imran Khan, Lekha Washington, and his cousin Zayn Khan into a van and taking them to an undisclosed location. Later when they were released, a video went viral where, Imran could be seen chanting, 'Jai Hind' after moving out of detention.

Lekha shares video after release

On Saturday night, Lekha Washington shared a reel on Instagram confirming that they were all safe and had been released from detention. In her Instagram story, Lekha, Imran, and Zayn were seen hugging each other after returning home.

Earlier, in another reel, Lekha mentioned that even after their release, they were unable to find a cab to go home. According to her, the Mumbai Police were intimidating cab drivers, causing them difficulties.

Allegations of being driven around in the police van for hours

Other participants in the protest also shared several videos on social media. In one instance, Imran Khan was seen telling a protester that he, Lekha, and Zayn had been driven around in a police van for nearly two hours without being given any reason for their detention.

In another video, Imran and Zayn were seen questioning police officers about the reason for their detention. She was also recording the officers' reactions on her phone. However, the officers walked away without answering. As they left, Imran bid them farewell by saying, Jai Hind.

Imran recalls Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na while in the police van

A light-hearted moment also occurred during the detention. Zayn Khan shared a reel from inside the police van in which she asked Imran Khan if he had ever ridden a horse, gone to jail, or beaten someone up. These questions referenced Imran's 2008 film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. In this romantic comedy directed by Abbas Tyrewala, Imran played the character Jai Rathore. In the film, Jai has to fulfil three conditions- horse riding, going to jail, and beating someone up- to be considered a true Rathore.

Responding to Zayn's questions with a laugh, Imran said that while he had ridden a horse, he had never beaten anyone up in real life. As for going to jail, he remarked, " It's possible."

Why is the protest taking place?

The Cockroach Janta Party called for a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest is being held over alleged irregularities in the voter list and the SIR process, or Special Intensive Revision.

In support of this protest, several organisations and activists in Mumbai also united to voice their dissent. The police detained several individuals for protesting without permission.

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Imran Khan joins protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, detained by police