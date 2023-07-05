Pawan Kalyan spotted with wife Anna Lezhnova amid separation rumours; picture goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pawan Kalyan with Anna.

Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Lezhneva have been hitting the headlines for a few times now. For the unversed, there have been a few rumours that the marital paradise of South actor, Pawan Kalyan has hit troubles, and he parted ways with his third wife and Russian actress, Anna Lezhneva. However, amid all such speculations, Pawan Kalyan's party took to their official Twitter handle and dropped a picture of Pawan and Anna.

In the photo, Pawan and his wife can be seen walking with a smile on their faces. The caption of the picture mentions that the two participated in the puja held at their residence in Hyderabad on the successful completion of the first stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Pawan Kalyan’s photo with his wife comes after divorce rumours. Several reports claimed that the two who have been married for 10 years now are heading for a split.

The rumours of the split were fuelled after Anna was absent at recent family events. Anna, who often appeared with Pawan, was missing at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement last month. She was also not present at Pawan’s yagam which took place before the beginning of his Varahi Yatra.

It is claimed that Pawan has been in touch with her and their children via video calls. However, it should also be noted that the Telugu star is yet to react to these claims.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan met Anna in 2011 during the shoot of his film Teen Maar. Anna was a Russian model and actress at the time. The couple fell in love and tied the knot on September 30, 2013. While Anna already had a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova from her first marriage, she and Pawan welcomed a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, in 2017. Prior to Anna, Pawan was married to Nandini and Renu Desai.

