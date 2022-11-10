Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  Jaya Bachchan ignores Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai premiere? Video of Bollywood actresses goes viral

Jaya Bachchan attended the premiere of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Uunchai where she came face to face with Kangana Ranaut. A video of the two Bollywood actresses from the event has gone viral on social media. Watch it here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 12:56 IST
Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut

Jaya Bachchan arrived at the Uunchai premiere to support her husband Amitabh Bachchan and his co-stars Anupam Kher & Boman Irani. The premiere of the megastar's film was also attended by Kangana Ranaut. At the star-studded event, Kangana and Jaya came face to face, however, Jaya quickly couldn't greet Kangana. 

In the video, Kangana can be seen all smiles as Jaya arrives. She says "Hello Jaya Ji." However, the veteran seemed to have missed it and she quickly went away to click photos with Anupam Kher. The video caught the attention of the netizens who claimed that Jaya seemingly ignored Kangana at the red carpet of Uunchai. However, in another video, Abhishek went ahead to greet Kangana. The two greeted each other warmly and shared a hug.

Related | Shehnaaz Gill breaks down after watching Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, leaves theaters with teary eyes

Watch the videos here:

Others who attended the premiere were Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Siidhant Chaturvedi and Maniesh Paul among others.

Related | Uunchai Screening: Akshay Kumar to Shehnaaz Gill, celebs look ravishing at the event

Taking about Uunchai, the film is about friends and their bond. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa plan the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision. And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika too in the company.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. 

'Uunchai' is Sooraj Barjatya's 7th film as a director, who is known for larger-than-life sets, costume dramas and musicals. But, this time he has chosen a different mood and settings with 'Uunchai'.

'Uunchai' is set to arrive in theatres on November 11.

 

 

