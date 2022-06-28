How did Ranbir Kapoor propose to Alia Bhatt? We finally have an answer, just look closer at THIS pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETUKAPOOR Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made the sweetest announcement of Monday revealing that they are soon going to be parents. The Bollywood couple's special news was announced with a photo of Alia and Ranbir fondly looking at the screen as the actress gets her sonogram done. What followed was galore of blessings and wishes from their loved ones including Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

She posted a photo of the couple caught in a sweet moment from their earlier vacations. Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable unseen picture of the duo and congratulated them writing, "God bless" accompanied by a couple of red heart emojis. In the photo, Alia is in Ranbir's arms, sporting a million-dollar smile. Alia approved of the picture and wrote, "My favourite picture (heart emojis)."

While it just looks like an adorable photo of Ranbir and Alia at a glance, however, eagle-eyed fans noticed something special about it. Many users commented on the post pointing out Ranbir's hands which seems to hold a ring box. "Is this a photo from Ranbir's proposal?" a user asked, while another one said, "I have a feeling this was when RK asked Alia to be his wife." A third one asked, "Is this picture after he had just proposed? Is that ring box in his hand?" "omg, this is proposal picture! can see box," pointed out another one.

Meanwhile, after announcing her pregnancy through an Instagram post, Alia Bhatt also changed her Instagram display picture to the one where she can be seen embracing her husband Ranbir Kapoor, as infectious smiles light up the couple's faces. Incidentally, the new picture was earlier shared by Alia's mother-in-law and Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram. Alia has since then put up the picture in question as her profile picture.

Earlier in the day, Alia penned a note expressing her gratitude for all the love she received after she announced her pregnancy. "Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you," Alia posted.

Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Alia is currently in London for the shoot of her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone'