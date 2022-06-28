Pregnant Alia Bhatt reacts strongly against rumours in delay of 'Hollywood debut', says 'my shot is ready'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Alia Bhatt thanked her fans on social media for sending love and wishes on the occasion she announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor. However, soon reports surfaced that the actress will delay her upcoming film Heart of Stone due to her pregnancy. Shutting down such rumours, Alia penned a note on Instagram where she reassured everyone that her work will not be delayed due to her pregnancy. She confirmed shooting currently after she shared her pregnancy news on Monday, June 27 on Instagram.

Alia reacts strongly to media report

Alia has reacted strongly to reports that her Hollywood debut, with the Netflix feature film Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot, has been delayed due to her pregnancy. She said that she was shooting while pregnant and though the news is amazing for the family, her work will not be sidelined. The reports also said that Alia will be 'picked up' by her husband Ranbir from UK where she is shooting.

Alia wrote on Instagram, "Meanwhile we live in some people's heads we also live in some patriarchal world. Nothing has got delayed, No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification. This is 2002. Can we please get out of this archake way of thinking. Now if you would excuse me, my shot is ready (sic)."

Alia reacts strongly against rumours in movie delay

Alia thanks fans for wishes

Sharing a picture of herself with Ranbir from their wedding festivities, Alia wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you (sic)." In the photo shared by Alia, the couple is seen with folded hands with showers of flowers on them.

Image from Alia-Ranbir wedding in April

Alia changes her Insta DP

After announcing her pregnancy, Alia also changed her Instagram display picture to the one where she can be seen embracing her husband Ranbir Kapoor, as infectious smiles light up the couple's faces. Incidentally, the new picture was earlier shared by Alia's mother-in-law and Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram. She had captioned the picture, "God bless". Alia had taken to the comments sections of Neetu's post as she wrote, "My favourite picture" followed by heart emojis.