Deepika Padukone to star opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's next film? Deets inside

Deepika Padukone and Mahesh Babu are reported to share screen space in SS Rajamouli's new film. Tentatively titled 'SSMB29', the film is said to be an adventure drama and will most likely go on floors by the first half of 2023.

Published on: October 18, 2022
Deepika Padukone, Mahesh Babu new film ss rajamouli
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE, MAHESH BABU Deepika Padukone, Mahesh Babu

Deepika Padukone seems to have bagged another project opposite the South superstar. After signing a film with Telugu cinema's superstar Prabhas, Deepika is reported to have bagged a role in SS Rajamouli's new film. As for the male lead, Rajamouli's next movie is said to be with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. However, there has been no official announcement yet.

The film, written by Rajamouli's father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, is said to be inspired by real life events. Tentatively titled 'SSMB29', the film is an adventure drama and will most likely go on floors by the first half of 2023. If this turns out to be true, this will be the first time when Deepika and Mahesh will be working together. Sounds like an interesting pairing, isn't it?

Well, while Deepika fans wait for the filmmakers to make an official announcement about this one, anticipation around 'Project K' mounts. The film which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty got delayed by a year due to Covid-19 pandemic. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about this project directed by Nag Ashwin. 

Earlier, it was reported that the film which is billed as a sci-fi thriller will use a variety of technology in its production. The makers are eyeing two release dates. The probablt dates that have come forward according to producer Ashwini Dutt are in October 2023 and January 2024.

Talking about Deepika's other project, The Bollywood star will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' along with her 'Desi Boyz' co-star John Abraham.

She also has Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway's The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, looks forward 'SSMB28'. Tipped to be an entertainer with a different concept, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. This is the third time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for a movie, after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'.

-- with IANS inputs

