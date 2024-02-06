Vagabond star Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-In welcome baby girl 10 after 10 months of wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-In

South Korean star couple Lee Seung gi and Lee Da-In have finally welcomed a baby girl. Lee Seung Gi's agency, Human Made, shared this exciting and joyous update. They had first announced the news of the actor's pregnancy last year in November. According to a report in Soompi, the agency Human Made said, “Hello. This is Human Made. We are delivering the happy news that the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple gave birth to a daughter on the afternoon of February 5.”

About the update on the baby and the mother Lee Da-In, the agency also added "Both the mother and child are in good health, and Lee Seung Gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely. Please send warm love and support to the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple who welcomed a new family member. Thank you."

For the unversed, Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-In tied the knot in 2023, after dating for a few years. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony only with close friends and family in Seoul.

Lee Seung-gi has worked in Vagabond, A Korean Odyssey, Mouse, The Law Cafe, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Gu Family Book and Brilliant Legacy among others. Lee Da-In has worked in My Dearest, Hwarang. My Golden Life, Come and Hug Me.

Also Read: Madame Web to Dune-Part Two: Most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2024 you shouldn't miss

Also Read: Jacob Elordi, best known for Kissing Booth, Euphoria in trouble for alleged assault