No more updates of BTS for ARMYs? Members removed from The Camp's star soldier list

ARMYs! Buckle up for the further roller coaster ride, BTS members won't be visible on our social media feeds. According to reports, BTS members who are currently serving in the military, have been removed from the camps's star soldier list.For the unversed, The Camp is the Korean military app which is intended to serve as a platform for military communication. In this platform, fans can see the latest updates of their favourite celebrities during their enlistment period.

Ever since BTS joined the military service, the numbers in the app have peaked and surpassed the expected break-even point. According to reports of KST, under the Soldier Registration section, there is a Recommended Star Soldier subsection which lists idols and celebrities separately.

Recently, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook who are enrolled as companion soldiers in the military, have commenced their rigorous boot camp training. Pictures from the camp are going viral on social media.

All Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are supposed to serve mandatorily in the military service for 20 months. Jin and J-Hope, who started their military enlistment last year, will conclude the same in 2025. Suga began his military enlistment earlier this year. While all BTS members have been releasing solo projects ahead of their enlistment, the boy band is expected to regroup in 2025.

