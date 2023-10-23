EXO's Chen ties knot with Mi-hee in a grand wedding ceremony, pictures go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER EXO member Chen and his wife Mi-hee

South Korean singer and songwriter Chen, who is also part of the boy band EXO, finally tied the knot in a grand way. The wedding ceremony took place in the Signiel Hotel in the iconic Lotte World Tower, Seoul. Chen's wedding ceremony had a reunion of the entire boy band. Kai who is currently serving his military service was also seen attending Chen's special day. The pictures and videos from Chen's wedding went viral on social media within no time.

In the pictures, Chen looked handsome in a white shirt paired with a matching jacket, a black bow tie, and trousers. While his wife, Mi-hee looked every bit elegant in a maroon dress. The venue was decorated with pure white flowers making the occasion look more magical.In another video, the entire group could be seen dancing and grooving together, celebrating the special occasion. The heartwarming reunion of the members made fans nostalgic.

On their wedding day, Chen and Mi-hee shared a sweet moment as they walked down the aisle hand in hand. In one romantic photo, the couple were surrounded by a beautiful array of red, yellow, orange, pink, and white flowers.

Chen and his wife Mi-hee officially registered their marriage in January 2020 and shared their lives together for three years. Their family grew as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2021 and their second child in January 2022. Chen even expressed his gratitude to his agency SM Entertainment and his EXO group members in a heartfelt letter.

For the unversed, EXO is a boy band based in Seoul formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and made its debut in 2012. The group consists of nine members including Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai, and Sehun. The group had released their seventh album titled Exist. The album features nine songs including two pre-release singles, Let Me In and Hear Me Out and the title track Cream Soda was released.

The recent album garnered good reviews and the songs were loved by netizens. Prior to its release, Exist received 1.6 million pre-orders within a 28-day period, breaking the previous personal record of 1.2 million with the album Don't Fight Me in 2021.

Also read: Watch: Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee seen together for Durga Puja festivities

Also read: BTS' V gives a glimpse of him traveling in First class, his adorable interaction with ARMYs goes viral

Latest Entertainment News