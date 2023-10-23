BTS' V gives a glimpse of him traveling in First class, his adorable interaction with ARMYs goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' V

BTS members are busy with their respective activities and looks like it's going to take a while, they take time for themselves to take a break. BTS' V was recently spotted at Incheon airport where he was rushing to catch a flight to Paris for a scheduled event. He also waved and gave the paparazzi a hearty smile before entering the airport. Not long after that, V went live on Weverse to interact with ARMYs and showcase his way of traveling. In the clip, V sitting inside the plane was quite luxurious. He interacted while he was having food and beverages.

While interacting with his fans, V suddenly seemed conscious and covered his upper lip. He then explained, "My mustache is a little bit......" Before saying goodbye and switching it off. As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn't stop gushing about his cuteness. One user wrote, "But still he's handsome". Another user wrote, "It's cute I want to see more". "Don't be shy Taehyung...you look amazing", wrote the third user.

Recently, V held his first official solo fan meet at Kyunghee University's Peace Amphitheater. Though this was his first meet, Tae gave a sweet surprise to the fans present there. He made it more special by calling in his fellow member Jimin. As soon as he joined the event on the stage with V, fans couldn't hold their excitement. They shared these moments on social media and the videos of the duo went viral within no time. For the unversed, V made his solo debut with the album Layover on September 8 and has broken several records ever since. He has also been making headlines for being part of the fashion world including Celine and Cartier.

