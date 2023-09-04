BTS' V last member of Suga's show Suchwita, watch the teaser

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' V last member of Suga's show Suchwita

BIGHIT MUSIC released the new teaser for Suchwita starring BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung. He is the last member to appear on the show. Fans were glad to see Taegi (Taehyung and Yoongi’s name) enjoying their time together. SUGA and V’s back and forth was likewise anticipated. When SUGA inquired, “What did you think of the long message that I sent with the words ‘I love you’?” V proclaimed, “I didn’t believe you’re the sort of person who might say such words,” making everybody laugh around him.

Later, V also said that they had not watched an aurora together so Yoongi promised that once the group was together, they would go on a trip together. He pointed out the Bon Voyage staff was there too so it seems like the fans might get a new Bon Voyage soon, which is a travel and vacation series with the BTS members traveling to different places around the world. The episode will be out on September 11 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Meanwhile, BTS’ V recently unveiled song Rainy Days from his upcoming album Layover. Rainy Days is an alternative pop R&B song with a mesh of vintage percussion sounds and modern drum sounds. The nostalgic song contains the vibes of listening to an old jazz album on a rainy day. V aka Kim Tae Hyung carries the chorus and his soothing voice in this whole music video very smoothly. His daily chores act in the film makes us feel relatable to him and clearly make us nostalgic and vulnerable for a moment.

For the unversed, Layover consists of six tracks in total, including one bonus track. They are Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing. V had also recently released the teaser of next song Blue too.

The members of the group are currently not performing together as a few of them went to military service. Recently, Suga announced just a day after his end of the concert tour that he has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

