BTS Jungkook’s accuser Yang Joon Young facing plagiarism allegations

The producer who alleged that BTS Jungkook’ Seven had plagiarized his work is facing plagiarizing allegations of his own. Recently, first generation K-Pop producer Yang Joon Young shocked the K-Pop world when he alleged that Jungkook’s Seven had plagiarized Fin K. L’s Time of Mask, which he had produced.

The allegations were sceptical, due to Seven having been written by producers overseas as well as the fact an overwhelming majority of listeners just didn’t find any similarities to the songs.

Adding fuel to this puzzling controversy on August 24, Dispatch released an article in which it provided factual evidence, seemingly clearing Jungkook of any wrongdoing. If this wasn’t bad enough for Yang Joon Young, listeners who checked out Fin K. L’s song due to the controversy realised the song was eerily like another legendary pop group, the Spice Girls.

Just listening to the first 30 seconds of the Spice Girls’ hit “Say You’ll Be There,” it is impossible to ignore the similarities to Fin.K. L’s central melody in “Time of Mask.” “Say You’ll Be There” was released in 1996, a full three years before “Time of Mask.”

