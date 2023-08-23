Wilderness teaser: Rerecorded track Look What You Make Me Do of Taylor Swift makes debut in series

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Wilderness teaser

The makers have released the teaser of the psychological thriller titled Wilderness starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. The series will see Liv and Will living a near-perfect life, with a rock-solid marriage and a relocation from their provincial hometown to New York where they can live out the glamourous new life ahead of them. In the upcoming series, the rerecorded track from Taylor Swift’s Reputation album will serve as the opening title song for the thriller series.

But Liv “becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams,” in a play on the “Look What You Made Me Do” lyric, when the British couple’s holiday, a road trip across America through its epic National Parks proposed by Will, and something that Liv has dreamed about since she was young becomes a nightmare. That’s because she’s discovered Will’s been having an affair with a woman named Cara.

A story of heartbreak-turned-fury and revenge, the Wilderness teaser, with the help of Swift’s 2017 hit -promises a fiery, smashing relationship drama that has viewers on the edge of their seats and Will on the edge of a cliff.

Based on B.E Jones’ novel, Wilderness was created by Marnie Dickens, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff. The series also stars Eric Balfour, Claire Rushbook, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Morgana Van Peebles, Jonathan Keltz, and Talia Balsam.

