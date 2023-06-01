Tom Holland-Zendaya's SpiderMan 4 in Works, confirms producer Amy Pascal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tom Holland-Zendaya's SpiderMan 4

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man 4 is in works! The actor will return for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Peter Parker adventure. In a new interview with Variety to promote the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal said that Spider-Man 4 is going to happen, it's just on hold at the minute. According to Pascal, work on the film has been stopped as all the people involved are "being supporters" of the strike.

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are," she said. Adding, "We're in the process, but [with] the writers' strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

When asked about the future of Tom Holland's web-slinger, Sony Pictures head Tom Rothman simply laughed and said, "If I told you, I’d have to kill you." Reportedly, Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer is eyeing a theatrical release on July 12, 2024. However, this date appears to be unlikely due to the halted development of the sequel. While further details are kept under-wraps, certain media reports claimed that Spider-Man 4 will be a 'grounded' narrative.

The details were disclosed during the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The film sees the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers, is in theaters Friday, June. 2. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Rachel Dratch, Shea Whigham, Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne, Ziggy Marley, Ayo Edebiri and Danielle Perez.

For ages, Spider-man has been among the most popular and most loved superheroes in every generation. After the massive success of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' in 2018, the masses can't wait to get engrossed in the new dimensions of spider verse again. Setting another milestone, Sony Pictures Entertainment India to release 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 1, 2023, only in Cinemas.

