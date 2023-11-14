Tom Hiddleston heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan, calls him the perfect cast for Loki

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL "He will play this role well. I think he will be a good variant," Tom Hiddleston said

2023 has been a blockbuster year for Shahrukh Khan. He is the most successful actor of 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan. Both films have earned a total of more than Rs 2000 crore at the box office. Now the actor will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It is believed that this film will also prove to be a blockbuster at the ticket window. Meanwhile, British actor Tom Hiddleston has praised King Khan. During an interview, he said that if any Bollywood actor would fit the role of Loki, it would be Shahrukh Khan.

What did Tom Hiddleston say?

"He will play this role well. I think he will be a good variant," Tom Hiddleston said. Well! We cannot agree more. The kind of character that Loki was, who had his wits, his sarcasm, always full of his tricks. Nevertheless, he was called the God of Mischief in the MCU universe, SRK could be the only actor who could actually pull that off.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Sharon Stone accuses ex-Sony Pictures head of sexual harassment | Deets inside

Let us tell you that even before this Tom had praised King Khan. In an earlier interview, he praised Shah Rukh a lot while mentioning watching Devdas in Britain. He had said, "I remember it was a long time ago. I went to watch Devdas in a local cinema. It was an extraordinary experience. I would say I had never seen anything like it. So I remember that very well."

Loki was seen in the season

Talking about the work front, Tom Hiddleston was last seen in 'Loki Season 2'. It also stars Sofia DiMartino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, Eugene Cordero, and Academy Award winner Kay Huey Kwan, who was also seen in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The new season is written by Eric Martin and directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. It can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Latest Hollywood News