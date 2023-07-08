Tom Cruise speaks perfect Hindi during Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One promotion; desi fans react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TOM CRUISE Tom Cruise

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been promoting the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on July 12. Amid the promotions, a video has caught the internet's attention wherein Tom can be heard speaking in perfect Hindi.

The video clip is from an interview where the interviewer can be seen applauding the actor for doing everything. For those unversed, the actor will be seen speaking in the French language in Dead Reckoning. With reference to this, the interviewer asks if there is anything the actor cannot do. Replying to her, Tom says, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let’s try. You give me..” Tom then speaks Hindi and says, "Namaste, aap kaise hain?"

Watch the viral video here:

The video has left fans stunned and they couldn't keep calm. One fan wrote, "This man means everything." Another fan wrote, "He is so effin charming." Yet another user wrote, "He is literally a living legend, bro can do anything !!"

Check out Twitter reactions here:

The Mission Impossible series is about the mind-numbing adventures of Ethan Hunt, a secret agent of the Impossible Missions Force. He takes high-risk operations. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, who earlier directed Fallout, the shooting of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One started in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The filming was halted and resumed by the end of 2020 in the UK. It also features Pom Klementiff, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and others.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer will be attached to Mission Impossible 7 in India. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar's film will release on July 28.

