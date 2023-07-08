Neetu Kapoor misses Alia Bhatt, Raha as she celebrates her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Ridhima

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 64th birthday on Saturday in Italy. She shared a family picture with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and granddaughter Samara. However, Alia Bhatt and Raha missed the celebrations.

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Beautiful cherished day. missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii." While the 64-year-old dolled up in a red ensemble, Ranbir Kapoor was seen suited up. Riddhima opted for a black outfit.

Have a look at the picture here:

Ranbir Kapoor surprised her mother by visiting her in Italy. Before his departure from the country, he was spotted requesting fans not to post his photos from the airport as he wanted to surprise Neetu. In a viral video, he said, "Put your camera down for two minutes, come here. It’s my mother’s birthday tomorrow, and I’m going to surprise her. But if you put these photos up right now, she’ll get to know."

Alia Bhatt, who missed the celebration, wished her mother-in-law on her Instagram stories. Alia shares a black-and-white photo of Neetu speaking on a mic. She wrote, "Happy birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!!! Love you oh so much."

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Raj Mehta's family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in the most-awaited film Animal. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Kabir Singh, the makers recently dropped the teaser of Animal.

