Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAHARTABAR/ANGELINAJOLIE Remember Angelina Jolie's 'zombie' lookalike Sahar Tabar? Instagram sensation sentenced to jail for 10 years

Who doesn't want to speak about Angelina Jolie? Everyone right? Yet again she is in the limelight but not for her good looks or her film. It is all because of her lookalike and Iranian teenager Instagram sensation Sahar Tabar. Angelina's 'zombie' lookalike whose genuine name is Fatemeh Khishvand who is known for her appearance. Sahar is in news for all the wrong reasons as she has been put behind the bars for 10 years posting twisted pictures and radically changing her appearance. However, she has claimed that no medical procedure included and she accomplishes her looks by cosmetics and altering.

A report in Guardian report, the 19-year-old was accused of corruption of youngsters and irreverence for the Islamic Republic. She used to post vigorously contorted pictures of herself, utilizing cosmetics, and altering. She came to unmistakable quality for pictures in which she took after characters played by Jolie.

Other charges include "blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption."

Indeed, the Guardian announced that Tabar likewise called upon Angelina Jolie to campaign for her release, "The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid."

Sahar was sentenced to 10 years in October 2019 and in April this year, she reportedly contracted Covid 19.

In the year 2017, Sahar in an interview to Russian website Sputnik said, "Every time I publish a photo, I paint my face in an increasingly funny way. It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face."