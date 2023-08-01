Loki 2 trailer out: Tom Hiddleston is back to create chaos; Ke Huy Quan makes Marvel debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Loki 2: Tom Hiddleston back as the God Of Mischief

Tom Hiddleston is back and ready for mayhem in the official trailer for Season 2 of the Disease+ original series Loki.

The trailer sees Hiddleston reprising his titular role as the god of mischief. He will also be sharing screen space with Owen Wilson. Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan will also make his Marvel debut. The series is set after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame and will follow the story of an antihero, who works with Time Variance Authority to track down superhero variants stoking chaos in different timelines of the multiverse.

Owen Wilson will be reprising his role of Mobius M. Mobius, but his character will play a drastic turn in this season, as he suffers from memory loss in the season 1 finale. Other actors include Eugene Cordero, Gug Mbatha- Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Rafael Casal among others.

Game of Thrones actor Kate Dickie is also one of the latest additions to play the role of villain.

Loki Season 2 will include six episodes which are penned by returning writer Eric Martin. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will each direct episode of the series. At the same time, Michael Waldron will remain to serve as the creator of the show. Tom Hiddleston, Waldron, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’ Esposito, and Kevin Feige will return as executive producers for the second season.

Loki season 1 was all about Sylvle’s action which led to a changed reality with Kang The Conqueror in the Ant-Man and the Wasp film., who will be taking center stage as a formidable villain. Loki’s encounter with a mural depicting various Kang variants adds to the anticipation of a looming war between the variants, which will set the stage for conflict and mayhem.

Loki Season 2 will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar on October 6.

