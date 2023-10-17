Kevin Spacey receives standing ovation for his lecture on 'cancel culture' at Oxford University

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey received a standing ovation after giving a performance during a lecture about cancel culture at Oxford University. This comes after Kevin Spacey was pronounced not guilty in the UK sexual assault trial in July.

Though Kevin Spacey didn't address the lecture directly but performed a five-minute scene from William Shakespeare's play Timon of Athens. Written in the early 1600s, the play revolves around a wealthy inhabitant of the Greek Capital who spent money recklessly in favour of his greedy and selfish friends, only to get disowned by them once he loses all the riches.

The appearance came days after the Prince Charles Cinema in London pulled back its offer to host the premiere of the new Welsh thriller, Control, after discovering the actor had a voice role in the film. Since the first allegations emerged, Spacey has not appeared in mainstream Hollywood movies. Large sections of Ridley Scott’s 2017 film All the Money in the World were reshot to remove Spacey, who had originally been cast, in the wake of the initial claims against him.

In his new film Control, Spacey does not actually appear on screen, but he provides the voice of a villain who remotely hijacks a self-driving car carrying a politician. The low-budget Welsh production was due to have its world premiere at the Prince Charles Cinema in London in November, but the movie theater pulled the plug when it found out about Spacey’s role. The two-time Oscar winner had denied seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

